× Police find Zionsville man at center of Silver Alert dead near Eagle Creek

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police confirmed Tuesday a man at the center of a statewide Silver Alert was found dead.

Ryan Weisberger’s body was located in a secluded area just south of Eagle Creek.

Authorities issued a Silver Alert for the 29-year-old Zionsville man late Monday night. They said he had been last seen in Zionsville around 2 p.m. and believed he was in danger.

Police are investigating the circumstances of his death and an autopsy will be performed to determine a cause and matter of death. At least four agencies were involved in the search for him Monday night.

If you have any information about Weisberger’s death, call Zionsville Police Department at 765-482-1412 ext. 8.