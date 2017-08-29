RECIPE: Kim’s Classic Buttermilk Cornbread

Recipe
Whole Grain Cornbread with JalapeosÊ
1 1Ú4 cup whole grain cornmeal (fine grain)
1Ú4 cup white whole wheat flour
1Ú2 cup all-purpose flour
3 tablespoons sugar
2 1Ú2 teaspoons baking powder
3Ú4 teaspoon salt
2 large eggs, beaten
1 cup 1% low-fat milk
1Ú4 cup vegetable oil
1 cup frozen sweet corn kernels, thawed
2 jalapeo peppers, veins and seeds removed and finely minced
Preheat oven to 400¡F. Coat a 9-inch round baking pan with vegetable cooking spray. In a large bowl, whisk together cornmeal, flours, sugar, baking powder and salt. In a medium bowl, whisk eggs, milk and oil together until thoroughly combined. Add liquid ingredients, corn kernels and jalapeos to dry mixture, stirring just until all ingredients are moistened. Pour batter into pan. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.Ê Cut into wedges and serve warm. Refrigerate leftovers.
Makes 8 to 12 wedges.
Recipe
Whole Grain Cornbread with JalapeosÊ
1 1Ú4 cup whole grain cornmeal (fine grain)
1Ú4 cup white whole wheat flour
1Ú2 cup all-purpose flour
3 tablespoons sugar
2 1Ú2 teaspoons baking powder
3Ú4 teaspoon salt
2 large eggs, beaten
1 cup 1% low-fat milk
1Ú4 cup vegetable oil
1 cup frozen sweet corn kernels, thawed
2 jalapeo peppers, veins and seeds removed and finely minced
Preheat oven to 400¡F. Coat a 9-inch round baking pan with vegetable cooking spray. In a large bowl, whisk together cornmeal, flours, sugar, baking powder and salt. In a medium bowl, whisk eggs, milk and oil together until thoroughly combined. Add liquid ingredients, corn kernels and jalapeos to dry mixture, stirring just until all ingredients are moistened. Pour batter into pan. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.Ê Cut into wedges and serve warm. Refrigerate leftovers.
Makes 8 to 12 wedges.
Kim’s Classic Buttermilk Cornbread
- 1 tablespoon butter, for 12-inch large cast iron skillet
- 2 cups whole-grain cornmeal (stone-ground)
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 2/3 cup white whole wheat flour
- 1 ½ teaspoons salt
- 2 ½ teaspoons baking powder
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 2/3 cup sugar
- 3 large eggs, lightly beaten
- 1 ¾ cups buttermilk
- ⅔ cup corn oil
Heat oven to 425°F. Add butter to skillet and place in oven to completely melt (remove when it’s melted – don’t let it burn). In a large bowl, whisk together corn meal, flours, salt, baking powder, baking soda and sugar. In a smaller bowl, whisk together eggs, buttermilk and corn oil. Add liquid mixture to dry ingredients and stir just until combined with a wooden spoon. Spread cornbread batter evenly in hot skillet. Cook 15 to 17 minutes, until toothpick inserted in middle comes out clean or with just a smidgen of crumb. Makes 12 pieces roughly.
*For Corn Muffins: spray 18 regular-size muffin tins with cooking spray. Divide batter evenly between muffin cups. Bake for 13 to 15 minutes, or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean or with just a smidgen of moist crumb.
Recipe by culinary dietitian and nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD