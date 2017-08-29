RECIPE: Kim’s Classic Buttermilk Cornbread

Kim’s Classic Buttermilk Cornbread

1 tablespoon butter, for 12-inch large cast iron skillet

2 cups whole-grain cornmeal (stone-ground)

1 cup all-purpose flour

2/3 cup white whole wheat flour

1 ½ teaspoons salt

2 ½ teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

2/3 cup sugar

3 large eggs, lightly beaten

1 ¾ cups buttermilk

⅔ cup corn oil

Heat oven to 425°F. Add butter to skillet and place in oven to completely melt (remove when it’s melted – don’t let it burn). In a large bowl, whisk together corn meal, flours, salt, baking powder, baking soda and sugar. In a smaller bowl, whisk together eggs, buttermilk and corn oil. Add liquid mixture to dry ingredients and stir just until combined with a wooden spoon. Spread cornbread batter evenly in hot skillet. Cook 15 to 17 minutes, until toothpick inserted in middle comes out clean or with just a smidgen of crumb. Makes 12 pieces roughly.

*For Corn Muffins: spray 18 regular-size muffin tins with cooking spray. Divide batter evenly between muffin cups. Bake for 13 to 15 minutes, or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean or with just a smidgen of moist crumb.

Recipe by culinary dietitian and nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD