RECIPE: Pull Apart Pepperoni Pizza Bread

Pull Apart Pepperoni Pizza Bread

2 (13.8 ounce) cans pizza crust

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

2 (4 ounce) packages mini pepperoni

1 cup grated Parmesan cheese

½ cup olive oil

2 Tablespoons Italian seasoning

For serving: warmed pizza sauce

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cut pizza dough into 2 inch squares and place in a medium size bowl. Pour the olive oil into the bowl and toss dough until coated. Add remaining ingredients and toss to cover. Pour mixture into a greased Bundt pan. Bake for 30-35 minutes or until done in the middle. Let sit for a couple minutes. Flip onto a serving plate. Serve warm with warm pizza sauce. Makes 8 to 12 servings.

Recipe courtesy of Elaine Gillis, Indiana Featured Farmer from Delaware County