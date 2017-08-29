RECIPE: Pull Apart Pepperoni Pizza Bread
Pull Apart Pepperoni Pizza Bread
- 2 (13.8 ounce) cans pizza crust
- 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
- 2 (4 ounce) packages mini pepperoni
- 1 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- ½ cup olive oil
- 2 Tablespoons Italian seasoning
- For serving: warmed pizza sauce
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cut pizza dough into 2 inch squares and place in a medium size bowl. Pour the olive oil into the bowl and toss dough until coated. Add remaining ingredients and toss to cover. Pour mixture into a greased Bundt pan. Bake for 30-35 minutes or until done in the middle. Let sit for a couple minutes. Flip onto a serving plate. Serve warm with warm pizza sauce. Makes 8 to 12 servings.
Recipe courtesy of Elaine Gillis, Indiana Featured Farmer from Delaware County