Remnants from Harvey to impact Indiana weather into the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. --Good Tuesday afternoon! We've been tracking showers and thunderstorms in central Indiana. In fact, we had a 54 mph wind gust recorded at the airport Monday night with 1.15 inches of rain falling. The city's two-day total is 1.28 inches. Some places in central Indiana saw more than two inches of rainfall from Monday night's storms.

Tonight we'll have that chance of a shower or t-storm through this evening before sunset. Once we lose daytime heating the chances of storms looks to go away. The atmosphere has enough ingredients today to support the chance of a funnel cloud developing. Rarely do funnel clouds in this type of environment lead to long-lived tornadoes. Fog will develop overnight and may limit visibility for the Wednesday morning commute. Lows will be in the low 60s.

Wednesday afternoon will bring a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the low 80s. A cold front moves through Thursday and may spark a shower or t-storm so we'll keep that in the forecast.

The remnants of Harvey look to move into the Ohio Valley through the weekend. Temperatures will be dependent on cloud cover and rain but right now it looks like southern Indiana may see rain by Friday. Moisture will move up into central Indiana into Saturday.

A big warm up happens by Monday of next week before another cold front comes through next Tuesday. --Danielle Dozier