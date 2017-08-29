Rescuers cut roof off car to rescue man after downtown crash

Photo Gallery
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A person had to be cut out of a vehicle after it ended up on its side during a crash Tuesday morning.
According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, the crash happened at Illinois and Michigan Street downtown. A silver vehicle ended up on its side and rescuers had to cut a hole through the roof in order to get the driver out.
The man was transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Indianapolis Metropolitan police were investigating what led to the crash.
