Rescuers cut roof off car to rescue man after downtown crash

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A person had to be cut out of a vehicle after it ended up on its side during a crash Tuesday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, the crash happened at Illinois and Michigan Street downtown. A silver vehicle ended up on its side and rescuers had to cut a hole through the roof in order to get the driver out.

The man was transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police were investigating what led to the crash.