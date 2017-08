× Serious crash in Carmel closes all lanes of 146th St. at Shelborne

CARMEL, Ind. – Carmel’s 146th St. has been shut down in both directions at Shelborne Rd. due to a serious accident.

The Carmel Fire Department says its crews are setting up for extrication and at least three ambulances have been called to the scene.

146th has been shut down in both directions at Shelborne. Crews setting up for extrication. — Carmel Fire PIO (@CFD911runs) August 29, 2017

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.