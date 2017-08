× Westfield police search for two people who forged checks to purchase large amounts of liquor

WESTFIELD, Ind. – The Westfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals wanted for fraud.

Police say two individuals used forged checks at Westfield area Kroger stores to purchase large amounts of liquor on July 1, 2017,

The checks were written under the names “Eric Plank” and “Erica Plank.”

If you recognize them, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).