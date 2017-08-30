National Guard delivers 500 lbs. of blood from Indiana Blood Center to Texas hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GALVESTON, Texas – Around 500 pounds of blood from the Indiana Blood Center were delivered to a hospital in Galveston, Texas Tuesday.

The Nebraska National Guard picked up the load from the Angleton Danbury Campus hospital between missions to rescue those stranded by the flood waters from Hurricane Harvey.

Erin Duffy of the Omaha World-Herald was along for the ride as the team transported the products to John Sealy Hospital.

Hospital employees bowed & gave thumbs-up to Nebraska National Guard after blood pick-up pic.twitter.com/BpoLeJgbd9 — Erin Duffy (@eduff88) August 29, 2017

Staff Sgt. Ben Mattox & Sgt. Erik Servellon drop off boxes of blood to a hospital in Galveston pic.twitter.com/1YNN5lvntD — Erin Duffy (@eduff88) August 29, 2017

