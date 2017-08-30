Ball State police want to speak with person of interest after break-in at Lucina Hall

MUNCIE, Ind. – Do you recognize this man? Ball State police are calling him a person of interest after a break-in at Lucina Hall, which is the building where the admissions and financial aid offices are located.

The university says they don’t believe anything was stolen, but seven windows were smashed.

Campus police released these pictures of a person of interest, saying they would like to speak with him.

If you recognize him or have any information about this crime, please call police at 765-285-1111.