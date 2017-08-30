Big changes on the way for central Indiana weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. --Good Wednesday afternoon! It was a foggy start to the day with visibility dropping to two miles in Indy. Once the fog lifted we saw the sun come out and will continue with a mix of sun and clouds through this evening.

Fog looks to develop again overnight with temperatures in the low 60s. Highs on Thursday will reach the low 80s again with an increase in cloud cover. A spotty shower is possible along a cold front on Thursday but not everyone looks to see rain as moisture will be limited.

The remnants of Harvey will pass to our south and bring some heavier rains to southern Indiana. Model data has been shifting the moisture to Indy's south and east but the European model still shows the rain moving into central Indiana. Whether we get rain or not on Friday, the wind definitely looks to increase with a cloudy sky and cool day ahead. Highs may not even make it out of the 60s on Friday! Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible across southern Indiana through Saturday.

We'll warm things back up late in the weekend with highs by Labor Day near 90 degrees. A strong trough of low pressure looks to dig down over Indiana next week bringing another drop in temps by next Tuesday. Get ready for the roller coaster ride! --Danielle Dozier