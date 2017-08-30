Construction in Monroe County to effect drivers traveling State Road 37

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (Aug. 30, 2017) — The Indiana Department of Transportation have announced traffic control changes from Chambers Pike to Legendary Road. The detours and traffic conditions will affect the following:

Motorists traveling northbound on SR 37 will be reduced to one travel lane near Chambers Pike on or after Sept. 6, 2017

Motorists traveling southbound on SR 37 will be reduced to one travel lane near Indian Creek by crossing over to the northbound lane just south of Legendary Drive to Chambers Pike

All SR 37 traffic northbound and southbound will be utilizing the northbound portion of SR 37 between Indian Creek and Chambers Pike

All SR 37 access points between Chambers Pike to Legendary Drive will have a “right in, right out” restriction. No left turns will be permitted onto SR 37

Motorists traveling northbound needing to access roadways west of SR 37 will need to utilize the U-Turn access at the SR 39 bypass in Martinsville

Motorists traveling southbound needing to access roadways east of SR 37 will need to utilize the U-Turn access Chambers Pike

The speed limit from Chambers Pike to Indian Creek for northbound and southbound traffic will be reduced to 45 miles per hour

Changes to signage along this route will be implemented beginning Sept. 5, 2017

Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes and plan accordingly for travel delays

Legendary Drive will remain fully accessible for northbound and southbound traffic during the traffic control changes.

The crossover condition is anticipated to be implemented on Sept. 7 with an expected completion date of Dec. 1, weather permitting