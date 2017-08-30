Final August morning will start foggy; Where will Harvey’s rain fall?

FOG RETURNS THURSDAY

We are losing daylight and the later sunrises have a hand in early morning fog. We have lost over an hour of daylight since August first and will lose one hour and nine minutes when the month closes Thursday.

Look at the fog early Thursday on Lake Monroe. After it dissipated a nice day!

More fog is expected Thursday morning and it may be thick in spots. Be careful if you plan to travel early. Patchy dense fog is possible.