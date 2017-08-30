Final August morning will start foggy; Where will Harvey’s rain fall?
FOG RETURNS THURSDAY
We are losing daylight and the later sunrises have a hand in early morning fog. We have lost over an hour of daylight since August first and will lose one hour and nine minutes when the month closes Thursday.
Look at the fog early Thursday on Lake Monroe. After it dissipated a nice day!
More fog is expected Thursday morning and it may be thick in spots. Be careful if you plan to travel early. Patchy dense fog is possible.
AUGUST ENDS RATHER DRY
August 2017 will end with a rainfall deficit and among the driest 20% on record. The heavy downpour late Monday night and early Tuesday helped but many areas are still dry. Portions of south central and western Indiana are over 2.5″ below normal.
HARVEY’S RAIN HERE OR NEAR
We could use rainfall and the remnants of Harvey are promising but still a very close call as to where the rains will fall. It is still looking like most of central Indiana will miss out on the bigger rains while amounts will be quite heavy southeast. The cut off will be a definitive one. Flash flood watches have been hoisted in southern and southeast Indiana.
A south bound cold front Thursday will act as a blocker to the storm and deflect it east.
The timing and north extent of the rain shield will peak late Friday night (around 12 am) and then shift east by daybreak Saturday morning. A south bound cold front Thursday will act as a blocker to the storm and deflect it east.
Windy conditions will develop as early as Thursday night. Winds will be steady at 20 to 25 mph through Friday night – and impacting area football games. however the rain will be slower to develop. I’m posting below the latest RPM model forecast radar for 10 pm Friday below.