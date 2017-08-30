Getting There and Getting In: IU vs OSU

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Nearly 60,000 people are expected inside IU’s football stadium Thursday night.

With “The Rock” chosen for ESPN’s College Gameday special, the sold-out crowd will help IU kick off its first home game. But that enthusiasm will also bring significant traffic on an already-congested SR 37, which is still under construction year after it started.

“Oh traffic’s going to be crazy!” exclaimed Bloomington resident and IU fan Katrina Overby. “With one lane, it’s going to be hectic, so they need to get here early.”

INDOT and IU Athletics agree with Overby. Both have issued communications on social media also encouraging people to leave far earlier than they think they need to.

Plus, an INDOT spokesperson tells me they’re working with IU to keep traffic flowing as smoothly as possible.

“We’re going to go ahead and make two lanes available for traffic in the northbound and southbound lanes, just north of Sample Road, so that way we can maintain that mobility for that increased traffic flow for the game,” said Lamar Holliday, the I-69 Section 5 and 6 spokesperson.

Holliday says INDOT believes opening up to two lanes will be sufficient to relieve much of the stress, but is also publicizing alternate routes.

Drivers coming from the north can take I-65 south to SR 46 West or SR 67 to Highway 31, then east on SR 46.

Once fans arrive in Bloomington, they’ll see signs around the stadium showing the “clear bag” rule starting this year. Only clear bags under a certain size or clutch-sized bags with items in a zipped baggie will be allowed in, plus diaper and medical bags.