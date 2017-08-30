Gov. Holcomb approves deployments, resources to help with Harvey relief efforts

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb authorized the deployment of Department of Homeland Security (IDHS) and Department of Natural Resources (DNR) support and resources to assist in Tropical Storm Harvey relief efforts.

He also authorized Indiana’s National Guard to begin to prepare for deployment if needed.

“When another state is devastated by a natural disaster, Indiana is committed to providing resources to help response and recovery efforts,” Gov. Holcomb said. “We are ready when called to serve and respond. I pray for the safety of all the citizens, first responders and volunteers in the days and weeks to come.”

Members of the Indiana National Guard will prepare and plan to mobilize with resources as needed.

“Preparing to support civil authorities during a time of distress is what our soldiers and airmen train for,” said Maj. Gen. Courtney P. Carr, the Adjutant General of the Indiana National Guard. “If called, we are prepared to respond.”

Indiana DNR will deploy two swift water rescue teams consisting of 28 conservation officers and one administrative employee.

Six first responders from the IDHS District 4 Task Force will be deployed as well as a support team. IDHS will also release 206,760 Meals, Ready-to-Eat (MRE) from its inventory. District 4 is comprised of Benton, Carroll, Cass, Clinton, Fountain, Montgomery, Tippecanoe, Warren and White counties.

The water rescue teams will conduct search and rescue operations, provide basic life support and medical care, transport stranded people and support other rescue efforts.

“Indiana first responders and emergency management professionals frequently work with colleagues in other states to share resources and expertise,” said IDHS Director Bryan Langley. “We are ready to lend whatever help we can to assist the families affected by this disaster.”

