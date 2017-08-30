Harvey hitting home for some Hoosiers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, IN-- While Harvey continues devastating parts of Texas, the impact of the storm is hitting home for Hoosiers both in Texas and Indiana.

"There's been times I've gotten really tearful, because it's very scary," Indiana Fever President and GM Kelly Krauskopf said.

Krauskopf was born and raised in Corpus Christi. Now, she's watching as her home state deals with the damage and destruction from Harvey.

"I have an aunt who's literally, she is holed up in her house right now, she's not going anywhere," she said.

Center Grove grad Jacob Cantleberry is in Houston where he's going to school and playing baseball. He's not going very far either.

"There's like a garage building we all park our cars in and that's all flooded up and the garages are dented in from the water pressure and there's a lot of damage to everything, " he said.

But there are dozens of Hoosiers in Texas helping in the large scale rescue and relief efforts.

Indiana Task Force One's water rescue team and hazardous material support team are working in Katy, TX. Ambulance crews from Indiana are on the ground and the Indiana chapter of the American Red Cross said there are more than 50 Hoosiers in the Lonestar state.

"It's just tough to just watch but what's been great is to see the response from the people around the country and it just kind of lifts you up a little bit," Krauskopf said.

It's a bright spot in a tough time, folks across the country and in Indiana stepping up to help.

"Just trying to do what we can do to help and it's the spirit of the American people," Krauskopf said.

The Fever and Pacers and Pacers Sports & Entertainment are donating $20,000 to the relief efforts for the hurricane and flooding victims and $5,000 to the Indiana chapter of the American Red Cross.

$1 from every ticket issued for Wednesday night's Fever-Minnesota WNBA game will also be donated to the Mayor's Relief Fund.