Harvey makes landfall in Louisiana! Remnants to impact us possibly on Friday…

The rain may be ending in Houston but the flooding is ongoing and the clean-up will take months to years to recover…the economic impact will be great for not only Texas but for the entire US. Tropical Storm Harvey to make landfall again this morning in Louisiana and make its trek north over the next few days! Rain and severe weather likely down south today with rain expected here in Indiana by Friday.

In the meantime, fog is the issue this morning and could be quite thick in spots through 10am! Sunshine to follow the fog and temperatures will work back to seasonal levels, lower 80’s. Mainly dry conditions for the state will hold through Friday morning before steadier rains arriving with remnants of Harvey! Could be quite rainy and windy on Friday through Saturday morning (especially for the southern half of the state), drier conditions work in Saturday afternoon and the rest of the holiday weekend!