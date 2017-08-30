IMPD investigates after man found fatally shot in alley on city’s near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a body was found on the city’s near northwest side.

Police were dispatched to residence in the 1000 block of West 29th Street shortly after 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday on reports that a body had been found in an alley.

Responding officers located an unresponsive man who suffered at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and immediately began canvassing the area for information. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the exact manner and cause of death.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Detective Brian Lambert at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-2562 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).