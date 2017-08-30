PHOTOS: Estate sale to take place at voicemail inventor Scott Jones’ Carmel mansion in September

CARMEL, Ind.– Scott Jones, founder of ChaCha and inventor of voicemail, will hold an estate sail at his 27,000 square foot Carmel estate in September.

Jones has resided in Hawaii for the last few years and has decided to open the doors to his mansion and invite the public to peruse a lifetime of collections and household furnishings.

The sale will run from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Sept. 14-17. The house is located at 1150 West 116th St, Carmel, IN 46032.

“This sale will undoubtedly be one of the best estate sales ever conducted – not only in the state of Indiana, but the entire country,” said Aether Estate Sales Co.

The Carmel home is built in the style of an English country manor. It cost $20 million and took seven years to build. The mansion’s features include a 33-foot high great room, and indoor tree house, a circular mahogany slide, a 25-foot long saltwater aquarium and an indoor basketball court. It also has many automation features.

The estate has been on shows like HGTV’s Mega Mansions and MTV Cribs. It has served as an incubator for members of the tech scene over the years.

Jones has amassed a collection of eclectic possessions, including:

T-Rex skull cast

High-end, original art

Museum-quality, priceless antiques

Custom-built furniture

Kubota tractors

Incredible clock collection

Conversation pieces

Home accents

For more information, visit Aether Estate Sales Co. online here or call (317) 567-2319.