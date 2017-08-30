Police arrest suspected car thief after witnesses report disturbance at Indy gas station

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A reported disturbance at a gas station led police to a suspected car thief Monday night.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, officers were called to the Exxon gas station in the 2000 block of West Michigan Street around 8 p.m. Monday in response to a disturbance.

When officers arrived, they spoke with witnesses and saw a man running down an alley. Witnesses told police the man was the cause of the disturbance, and officers chased after him.

They lost sight of him, but officers established a perimeter and requested a K-9 officer, who apprehended the man in the 1900 block of Vermont Street. While witnesses told police the man had a gun, police didn’t find one after searching the area.

Police identified the suspect as 18-year-old Robert Gimbel and said he’d arrived at the gas station in a stolen black Chevy Silverado.

Gimbel was taken to Eskenazi Hospital for treatment and arrested on charges of auto theft, resisting law enforcement and criminal mischief. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make review the case for a final charging decision.