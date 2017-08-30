× Police: Man shot after standing up to suspects during home robbery on near west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are looking for a pair of suspects after an overnight shooting that stemmed from an attempted robbery on the near west side.

Police were called to a home in the 600 block of Exeter Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police said two men walked into the home and told everyone inside to empty their pockets.

A man inside the home refused to comply, and police said the suspects shot him in the lower back after he stood up to them. The man was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

It’s unclear if the suspects actually stole anything or if they knew the people they were targeting, police said.

IMPD said they have only vague descriptions of the suspects, who ran off after the shooting. Investigators said multiple people witnessed the incident and are hoping they can help identify the suspects.