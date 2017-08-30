× Police: Teen brought to hospital after being shot in head

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A teenager is in critical condition after being shot in the head Tuesday night.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, someone dropped the teen off at Franciscan St. Francis Health in the 8100 block of South Emerson Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The teenager was then transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.