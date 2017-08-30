× Right lane of NB I-65 to be closed until 6 a.m. Thursday due to hole in interstate near north split

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The right lane of northbound I-65 will be closed overnight near the north split due to a hole in the interstate.

Spokesperson Nate Riggs says the hole developed on the I-65 bridge deck over East 10th St. near Mass Ave. As a result, some concrete debris fell onto the street below.

INDOT crews are working to make repairs, which include fastening a board underneath the hole and pouring concrete from the top of the bridge deck.

INDOT says westbound 10th St. will also remain closed while repairs are being made.

Officials say the affected roadways are expected to reopen around 6 a.m. Thursday.