Understanding the principles of macro nutrition

Counting your macros and "macro nutrition" are trendy these days, but what do they mean?

Jon and Stephanie Martin from Martin Nutrition and Fitness dropped by FOX59 Morning News to explain the concept in this week's Angela Answers.

"Macro" is short for macronutrients--proteins, fats and carbs. The Martins said macro nutrition is more focused on what kinds of calories you're eating as opposed to how many calories you're eating. It also places an emphasis on high-intensity workouts with short bursts of intense activity.