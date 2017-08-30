Whiteland High School students suspected of vandalism at Center Grove’s football stadium

GREENWOOD, Ind.– A central Indiana school district says a rivalry may be to blame for vandalism found on bleachers at Center Grove High School’s football stadium.

The vandalism, which included foul language written below the press box and paint on bleachers, was discovered before the Whiteland Community High School game against Center Grove last week.

The Clark Pleasant Community School District says four Whiteland students are suspects in the incident. The district issued this statement:

“We are disappointed that four of our Whiteland Community High School students are suspects in the vandalism incident that occurred recently at Center Grove High School. Both Whiteland Community High School and Center Grove High School take great pride in the sportsmanship displayed by our student-athletes and fans both on and off the playing field. It is unfortunate that a few students have chosen to make poor choices. Their actions do not represent the attitudes or culture of both of our school communities. “Our high school administration is cooperating thoroughly with the Center Grove Police Department. We will administer appropriate consequences to those involved based upon school rules, board policy, and Indiana Code.”

Center Grove Community School Corporation Superintendent Dr. Rich Arkanoff issued a similar statement:

“Both Center Grove High School and Whiteland High School take great pride in the sportsmanship displayed on and off the field by our student-athletes and our fans. It is unfortunate that a few students have chosen to make poor choices. Their actions do not represent the attitudes or culture of both of our school communities.”

Officials say it cost thousands of dollars and took hundreds of hours to clean up. No formal charges have been filed in the case.