Alexandria nursing home residents evacuated after early morning fire

ALEXANDRIA, Ind. – A fire at an Alexandria nursing home led to an evacuation early Thursday morning.

According to Alexandria Fire Chief Brian Cuneo, the fire call came in around 12:30 a.m. Thursday at Alexandria Care Center, 1912 S. Park Ave.

Cuneo said 61 residents were evacuated from the facility. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters encountered heavy, black smoke when they opened the door to a bathroom at the facility. They believe the fire originated in the roof area above the bathroom. It appeared to be electrical in nature, Cuneo said.

Eight to ten ambulances and two school buses transported the evacuees to nearby nursing facilities.

The fire remains under investigation.