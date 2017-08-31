Best Buy apologizes after charging $43 for bottled water near Houston

HOUSTON, TX – Best Buy is apologizing after accusations of price gouging when a photo posted online showed the retailer charging nearly $43 for a case of bottled water in Houston, CBS News reports.

A photo widely shared on Instagram and Twitter showed 24-pack cases of bottled Dasani water inside a Best Buy store with a price tag of $42.96. There were 12-pack cases of Smartwater next to the Dasani water being sold for $29.98.

One Houston resident sent me a pic of water he saw being sold for *$42* at a nearby Best Buy. They were kind enough to offer $29 bottles too pic.twitter.com/8dKz3sJJM1 — ken klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) August 29, 2017

This is the bestbuy in cypress. Selling water. You should be ashamed. Check your inventory and end of day reports. #harvey #hurricane #hurricaneharvey A post shared by John 🀄️in Houston (@johninhouston) on Aug 25, 2017 at 2:55pm PDT

The company was quickly ridiculed on social media with hundreds of people asking Best Buy to explain themselves.

Best Buy told CBS the pricing was “clearly a mistake on the part of a few employees at a single store.” The company said they don’t normally sell cases of bottled water, so employees priced the water by multiplying the cost of one bottle by the number of bottles in each case.

The electronics retailer says they’re “deeply sorry that we gave anyone even the momentary impression that we were trying to take advantage of the situation.”