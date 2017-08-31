× Campaign raising money to improve Delphi trail safety exceeds goal by almost double

DELPHI, Ind. – A crowdfunding campaign raising money for the Delphi Historic Trail ended Wednesday and exceeded its goal by almost double.

The trail safety task force’s goal was $50,000 and the campaign raised $93,261. According to the crowdfunding page, the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority will also donate $50,000.

Organizers plan to use the funds to improve safety along the trail, where Abby Williams and Libby German were murdered in February of this year.

Improvements are set to include added lighting, cameras, informational kiosks, public Wi-Fi, two plazas and trail markers.

Abby and Libby’s killer still remains at large. If you have any information regarding the investigation, police are encouraging you to call the tip line at 844-459-5786. Callers can remain anonymous.

