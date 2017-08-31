× Colts close out preseason with win against Bengals 7-6

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It took until the fourth quarter for the Colts’ offense to bust out in Thursday’s preseason finale, but a late touchdown was enough to beat Cincinnati 7-6.

The Colts survived after Bengals Kicker Jake Elliot missed a 60-plus yard field goal as time expired.

Backup QB Phillip Walker connected with rookie WR Justice Liggins on a 29 yard pass at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The Colts defense looked good, limiting Bengals to just two field goals.

Former Alabama QB AJ McCarron played the entire game for the Bengals and the Colts’ secondary bent but never broke, allowing only 128 yards on 16-23 passing.

Scott Tolzien, who is expected to lead the Colts for their opener in Los Angeles, was 4/5 for 24 yards during a couple series with the first-team offense.

Rookie Punter Rigoberto Sanchez, who won the job after Jeff Locke was released, looked good averaging 47 yards per punt.

The Colts now will get ready to face the Rams 9/10 in Los Angeles.