Fortville women collecting pet supplies before traveling to Texas to help animals

FORTVILLE, Ind. – Two Indiana sisters are collecting pet supplies to help animals affected by the disastrous flooding from Hurricane Harvey.

Laura Foster, who owns a dog grooming company in Fortville, says she wants to do all she can to help those who can’t help themselves.

Her and her sister Lois want to fill a large trailer filled with items like dog food, water, bowls, crates, blankets and bandages.

The women have teamed up with Fortville’s FoxGardin Kitchen & Ale to collect the items. The group is accepting supplies at the restaurant at 215 S. Main St. until noon Monday.

“I don’t have a lot, but what I do have is a huge heart and strong arms and legs to help,” said Laura.

The two plan to head towards The Lone Star State on Sept. 5 to meet up with the SPCA.

