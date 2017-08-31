Girl, 4, enjoys her favorite snow cones before heart surgery thanks to generosity of Plainfield’s ‘Frigid Frog’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Sometimes you just need a taste of home—especially when you’re facing something difficult.

Four-year-old Bailey got just that as she faced corrective heart surgery this week at Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health. Little Bailey is a regular visitor at The Frigid Frog in Plainfield, and when workers learned about her procedure, they came to Indy on Wednesday so she could enjoy a snow cone.

“They drove their catering truck all the way to Riley to make sure that Bailey had a snow cone delivered to her recovery room,” wrote Bailey’s father, Mat Corey, on Facebook.

Bailey had a couple “bullfrog cones” for herself, but workers weren’t finished yet. According to Corey, the staff offered “all the nurses on her floor, any patient they saw and a nosey security guard any flavor snow cone they wanted” at no cost.

“The owners are truly amazing people doing amazing things,” Corey wrote on Facebook. “Please support them any time you need a tasty treat.”

Corey said Bailey’s heart surgery “went amazingly,” although doctors discovered that the hole in her heart was significantly larger than originally thought.

He said she’ll be up and playing like her usual self very soon.

“Thanks again to all the lovely doctors and nurses at Riley Hospital and a huge thanks to Frigid Frog for helping this day go as smooth as possible,” Corey wrote in a follow-up post about Bailey’s surgery.