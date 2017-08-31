Haley Lu Richardson discusses opening of ‘Columbus’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- The award-winning movie "Columbus" opens Friday in Indiana. The film celebrates the architecture of the Indiana city.

One of the stars of the movie, Maley Lu Richardson, joined us in the studio Thursday to discuss the movie.

Starring John Cho and Richardson, 'Columbus' debuted at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival and has since won international awards. The film follows Jin (Cho) who finds himself stranded in Columbus, Indiana - a small Midwestern city celebrated for its many significant modernist buildings - caring for his ill father, a renowned architecture scholar. Jin strikes up a friendship with Casey (Richardson), a young architecture enthusiast who works at the local library.

As their intimacy develops, Jin and Casey explore both the town and their conflicted emotions: Jin's estranged relationship with his father and Casey's reluctance to leave Columbus and her mother.

The film opens Friday at the Keystone Art Cinema. Find information about screenings and more here.