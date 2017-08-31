How to donate to the Hurricane Harvey relief

Kick off football season with this cookie dough dip

Photo courtesy of Kylee Wierks

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen

Cookie Dough Football Dip
Ingredients
  • 8 ounces Challenge cream cheese
  • 1/2 cup Challenge butter 
  • 1 cup powdered sugar
  • 1/2 cup brown sugar
  • 2 tsp vanilla
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 1 1/2 cup mini chocolate chips
  • 1/4 cup white chocolate, melted
  • 1 cup shredded Coconut, green food coloring (if desired)

Directions

  1. Use mixer to combine cream cheese, butter, powdered sugar, brown sugar, vanilla, and salt until smooth. 
  2. Stir in 1/2 cup mini chocolate chips.
  3. Lay piece of plastic wrap on plate or platter. Dump dip onto plastic wrap and shape it so it looks like a football.
  4. Completely cover dip with remaining chocolate chips.
  5. Use melted white chocolate to draw on football laces
  6. Combine shredded coconut and a few drops of green food coloring in plastic bag and shake until coconut turns green
  7. Spread the coconut along the edges of the football so it looks like grass and chill until ready to serve
  8. I recommend serving it with pretzels or Vanilla Wafers.