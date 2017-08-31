Kick off football season with this cookie dough dip
Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen
Cookie Dough Football Dip
Ingredients
- 8 ounces Challenge cream cheese
- 1/2 cup Challenge butter
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 2 tsp vanilla
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1 1/2 cup mini chocolate chips
- 1/4 cup white chocolate, melted
- 1 cup shredded Coconut, green food coloring (if desired)
Directions
- Use mixer to combine cream cheese, butter, powdered sugar, brown sugar, vanilla, and salt until smooth.
- Stir in 1/2 cup mini chocolate chips.
- Lay piece of plastic wrap on plate or platter. Dump dip onto plastic wrap and shape it so it looks like a football.
- Completely cover dip with remaining chocolate chips.
- Use melted white chocolate to draw on football laces
- Combine shredded coconut and a few drops of green food coloring in plastic bag and shake until coconut turns green
- Spread the coconut along the edges of the football so it looks like grass and chill until ready to serve
- I recommend serving it with pretzels or Vanilla Wafers.