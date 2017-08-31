× Local businesses team up for weekend donation drive to help hurricane victims

Hoosiers wanting to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey will have another opportunity this weekend to donate items.

Flanner and Buchanan has teamed up with Bailey Trucking and Rocking R Ranch to collect supplies for those struggling in the wake of the disaster. The businesses have been in contact with a ranch in Texas that houses a safe, dry home for livestock and other animals.

Bailey Trucking will supply semi trucks to drive down the items collected during the weekend supply drive. Those interested in donating items can drop them off at Flanner and Buchanan’s Washington Park North location (2706 Kessler Blvd. West Drive) on Saturday, Sept. 2, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 3, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Additional drop-off locations include the Angry Donkey Bar (230 Main St., Michigantown) and Rocking R Ranch (11522 E. 650 N., Sheridan).

All items collected will be taken to Bailey Trucking in Frankfort in preparation for shipment to Texas.

Here are the items needed: