Marion County Sheriff’s office to continue arrestee transport and hospital services until 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Marion County Sheriff John Layton says his office will continue to provide key arrestee management services until the first of the year.

On Aug. 14, Layton announced his office would no longer transport arrestees from the arrest site or provide security while inmates are housed at Marion County hospitals.

The news came just two hours before Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced the city budget, which included more than $13 million for IMPD, but cut more than $600,000 from the sheriff’s department. Layton said the services are not mandated obligations of the sheriff’s department.

On Thursday, Layton sent a memo to local sheriffs saying he and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Chief Bryan Roach mutually agreed to end those services on Jan. 1, 2018. They were originally set to end in September.

“We continue to work together to assure a smooth transition of these responsibilities with the least amount of confusion and stress for all parties involved, including the Public we serve,” he said in the memo.

The Arrestee Processing Center (APC) is still set to close on Sept. 24 as originally announced. All new arrestees will be taken to “lockup” in the City County Building basement. The APC is where inmates go for processing before they are sent to the county jail.

IMPD said after the initial announcement that they’ve transported people before, and will make it work when those services are cut off.