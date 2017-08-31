× New IHS exhibit based on Indiana soldier’s account of Battle of Gettysburg

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana Historical Society is inviting guests to experience one of the bloodiest battles in US history told through the eyewitness account of Hoosier Captain David Enoch Beem.

The new exhibit, You Are There 1863: Letter Home From Gettysburg, is based on the July 5, 1863 letter Beem sent back home detailing his experiences at Gettysburg.

When visitors enter, they join character Mahala Beem, the Captain’s wife, in the parlor of their Victorian home that she shares with her in-laws. Mahala will share the highly anticipated letter with guests and will show a video that brings her husband’s words to life.

Following the movie, visitors may speak with Mahala about the letter and the support she received from friends and neighbors.

Visitors may also meet other characters, such as her in-laws Levi or Sarah Beem. In another section of the exhibit, guests will be able to explore Indiana’s ties to the Civil War, including Capt. Beem’s 14th Indiana Infantry Regiment and Gov. Oliver P. Morton’s call for Hoosier volunteers.

The exhibit will run from Sept. 23 through Jan. 19, 2019 at the Indiana History Center located downtown at 450 W. Ohio St.

For more information, you can visit www.indianahistory.org.