× Peyton Manning stars in three new commercials for OtterBox

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Given Peyton Manning’s personality, it was almost a given that he would continue making funny commercials as his retirement sets in.

OtterBox, a cell phone case company, announced that they have released three new ads starring Manning for the 2017 NFL season.

The premise of all three ads playfully allude to the company’s “Unapologetically Overprotective” slogan. Ollie, their mascot, is extremely careful Peyton doesn’t get hurt while adventuring around in the outdoors.

Manning and OtterBox originally teamed up last fall when he signed on to become the company’s official brand spokesperson.

Take a look at the three ads that will run on television and digitally this upcoming NFL season.