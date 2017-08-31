Pleasant day ahead before remnants of Harvey brush Indiana!

Skies are mainly clear this morning and our pattern remains dry for now, as we watch remnants of Harvey churn through the deep south. Expect partly sunny skies this morning and through the afternoon while clouds thicken, as temperatures reach near 80°! A great day anticipated with a steadier breeze by this evening. Any rain chance looks very low, so everything football looks like a go tonight. Here is your breakdown:

Remnants of Harvey will begin to impact Indiana SLOWLY tomorrow morning and through early Saturday morning. Rain chances remain for the southern/southeastern part of the state with lesser amounts for Indianapolis and mainly for the evening hours of Friday and into Saturday morning. The air is seriously dry locally (dewpoints ~48° to 52°) and the latest track of Harvey should keep most of our viewing fairly dry. Clouds and wind will be prevalent for the entire viewing area but rainfall will be lacking. If you were looking for decent rainfall out of this, you will be disappointed, unless you live southeast!