Police arrest 2 people after finding pills, pot and gun inside north side home

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested two people on multiple charges after police found drugs and a gun inside their home.

On Tuesday, officers with IMPD’s North District Flex Team accompanied officers with Marion County Community Corrections on a home visit to the 7200 block of Rawlins Square.

The officers were there to check on 28-year-old Dionysus Mitchell, who was on home detention in connection with a 2015 felony gun case. When they arrived, 33-year-old Katherine Taylor answered the door. Officers smelled marijuana and said Mitchell arrived a few minutes later.

Police obtained a search warrant for the residence. They recovered a semi-automatic handgun, marijuana, prescription pills in plastic baggies, a digital scale and $2,384 in cash.

Mitchell was arrested on preliminary charges of escape, dealing in marijuana and possession of marijuana. Taylor faces preliminary charges of dealing in marijuana and possession of marijuana.

Both were taken to the Arrestee Processing Center for booking. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decision.