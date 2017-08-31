× Police arrest teen on attempted murder charge after 15-year-old shot in head

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Homicide detectives arrested an 18-year-old in connection with the shooting of a 15-year-old.

Just before midnight on Tuesday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to Franciscan St. Francis Health on Emerson Avenue after the 15-year-old was dropped off.

The teen suffered a gunshot to the head and remains in critical condition. Homicide detectives discovered that the shooting happened in the 3900 block of S. Ewing, where a shots fired call had come in earlier in the evening.

They identified 18-year-old Eric Morris as the suspect and arrested him Thursday on a preliminary charge of attempted murder.

Anyone with information about the case should call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS).