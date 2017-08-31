Police: Prison sentence prompts fatal shooting outside Muncie restaurant

MUNCIE, Ind. – Police in Muncie are investigating a fatal shooting outside a downtown restaurant that was prompted by a prison sentence.

Officers were dispatched to a Thai restaurant in the 300 block of West Adams Street around noon on Thursday on a report of a woman shot.

The victim was transported to the hospital in serious condition, but she later succumbed to her injuries. Police say the shooting suspect turned himself in.

According to the Muncie Star Press, the shooting was in connection with the sentencing of 20-year-old Deshaun W. Jackson. Jackson was found guilty of conspiracy to commit burglary and attempted burglary on August 2, and this morning he was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

The victim in the burglary was one of Jackson’s relatives, and his grandmother testified that the incident caused a rift in their family, according to the Muncie Star Press.

Half of the family seemed to support Jackson, while the other half supported the victim.

The scene of the shooting was just two blocks west of the courthouse.