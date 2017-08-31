Princess Diana’s legacy lives on 20 years after her death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The legacy of the woman known as the “The People’s Princess” still lives on, as Thursday marks the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death.

Princess Diana impacted lives all over the world, including people who live in our area. One example is Anglophile Andrew Lannerd, an expert on the history of the British Monarchy. He’s spent more than 15 years studying the royal family and has transformed his Indianapolis home into a mini museum.

He has thousands of rare items, including a piece of Diana and Charles’ wedding cake. Lannerd says Diana’s passing on August 31, 1997, was actually the event that sparked his interest in becoming a collector and researching the family.

“I was a teenager at that time and that event is what started all of this. I wanted to know about the pageantry and what was behind it and it transformed my life really,” Lannerd said.

Now, 20 years later, Diana’s legacy lives on, as many remember her for all the charities she supported.

“Diana was an exceptional humanitarian and she did so much for charities around the world and brought subjects to the forefront that were not there,” Lannerd said.

Lannerd’s passion for the royal family has transformed into a business. After getting a lot of requests for travel advice and tours throughout the years, he created a company called Transcendent Travel and helps lead people on exclusive tours around the United Kingdom.

Next year, he’s leading a Wales tour with a stop at Althorp House, which is Diana’s family home and her final resting place. For more information, click here.