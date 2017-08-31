Small plane crashes at Indianapolis Metropolitan Airport in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind.– A small plane crash has been confirmed at the Indianapolis Metropolitan Airport.

Crews were called to the scene around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. The airport is located at 9913 Willow View Road in Fishers, near East 96th Street and Allisonville Road.

The Indianapolis Airport Authority says a single-engine aircraft was approaching from the south to make a landing. It went down in a grassy area south of the runway. There was a fire, but it has since been extinguished.

Officials initially said one person was trapped in the aircraft. No official word on the extent of injuries yet.

This story is developing.