Archer’s Meats and Catering closing in downtown Fishers after 48 years

FISHERS, Ind. – The first business to establish a presence in downtown Fishers is closing its doors on Saturday.

Archer’s Meats and Catering announced on their Facebook page that the owners, Ron and Michelle, are retiring after 51 years in the meat business.

The shop, located at 8655 E. 116th St. in downtown Fishers, is set to close at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the IBJ, The business is known as the first shop to open up in downtown Fishers in 1969. Prior to that, the shop was located in Zionsville for three years.

“A big thank you to all our customers,” reads the Facebook announcement. “We also wanted to give a special thanks to Mayor Fadness for all his support. We truly support the wonderful job he has been doing for Fishers.”

Michelle told IBJ they decided to retire due to her husband’s health.

She said the couple plans to sell the land to a residential developer, Fishers-based Boomerang Development.