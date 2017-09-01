UPDATE: 78-year-old Carmel man identified as pilot killed in Fishers plane crash

FISHERS, Ind. – The Hamilton County Coroner‘s Office has identified the pilot killed in a plane crash in Fishers on Thursday.

Coroner John Chalfin says 78-year-old Norman Levine was piloting the plane yesterday that went down at the Indianapolis Metropolitan Airport. His driver’s license says he is from Florida, but he lived in Carmel, according to Chalfin.

An autopsy will be conducted today to determine his cause of death. The autopsy may also show whether there was a medical factor that contributed to the plane going down.

The FAA and the NTSB are continuing their investigation to see if there were any mechanical problems with the aircraft.

The crash occurred around 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Indianapolis Metropolitan Airport, located at at 9913 Willow View Road in Fishers, near East 96th Street and Allisonville Road.

According to the Indianapolis Airport Authority, the single-engine aircraft was approaching from the south to make a landing. It went down in a grassy area south of the runway. There was a fire, but it was extinguished.

The airport, which accommodates about 24,000 flights per year, was closed all afternoon as crews investigated the scene. It reopened around 9 p.m. on Thursday.