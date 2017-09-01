Cool, windy and rain still falling south Friday evening; Summer to get back on track

OCTOBER -LIKE

The high temperature was a cool one Friday only reaching 67-degrees (preliminary) in Indianapolis! That is only the 7th time a September has opened below 70-degree and the coolest since 1994 (23 years)! 67° is the normal high for October 10th and 16-degrees below normal. It was six years ago that the temperature reached 99-degrees on the first with the record of 100-degrees set in 1954

COOLEST SEPT 1’s

1994 66°

1892 66°

1949 68°

1909 68°

1885 68°

1886 69°

SEPTEMBER is one of the fastest months to cool and the unofficial start to Fall. Meteorological fall begins September first. The month loses one hour and fourteen minutes of daylight while cooling from 83-degrees to 72-degrees. This ties for the 2nd fastest month to cool.

WIND AND RAIN

The rain has been persistent in southeast Indiana with totals nearing 1″ or higher. There continued to be a definitive sharp cut off to the rain. No rain has been reported in Indianapolis through 6 pm. The rain shield will pivot and move east later tonight.

The steady northeast wind will eventually ease as the center of the storm system, the remnant low of hurricane Harvey moves northeast through the day on Saturday. The weather will improve markedly starting Saturday with skies brightening, wind easing and temperatures rebounding.

TEMPERATURES TO SURGE

There are much warmer days ahead and before the weekend is over the 80s will return. Sunny and much warmer weather is forecast for Sunday and Monday – Labor Day. Temperatures will rise Monday to the upper 80s before rain chances develop late day and into the night. Enjoy the Labor Day weekend and remember the weather will be improving!