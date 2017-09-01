How to donate to the Hurricane Harvey relief

Disney launches new Star Wars merchandise

Posted 7:53 AM, September 1, 2017, by

The countdown is on to the next chapter in the Skywalker saga. "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" hits theaters in December. Disney and Lucas Film declared Friday, September 1 "Force Friday II" and launched a new line of Star Wars merchandise in honor. A Walmart spokesperson stopped by the FOX59 Red Couch to show off the new products.