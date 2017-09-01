FOX59 launches collection drive with other media outlets, local leaders for Hurricane Harvey victims

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – In an unprecedented effort, key business and fath-based leaders, Indianapolis First Lady Steph Hogsett and all Indianapolis media outlets are joining forces to give Hoosiers another important way to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Next Thursday, September 7 through Saturday, September 9 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. we’re helping to collect donations at select Kroger store locations in the metro area.

Storm victims need these important items:

Bottles water

Packaged Snacks

Juice (non-glass containers)

Baby wipes

Diapers

These are the only items that will be accepted at the following drop-off locations:

Kroger at 5350 E. Thompson Rd, Indianapolis, 46237

Kroger at 799 E. 116th St, Fishers, 46037

Kroger at 5718 Crawfordsville Rd, Indianapolis, 46224

Kroger at 21 E. St. Joseph Street, Indianapolis, 46204

The supplies will be consolidated and delivered to designated relief locations in the coming weeks. You can find more info on the Hoosiers Helping Houston website.

In the meantime, here are some ways you can help storm victims now.