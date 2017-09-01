How to donate to the Hurricane Harvey relief

FOX59 launches collection drive with other media outlets, local leaders for Hurricane Harvey victims

Posted 9:55 AM, September 1, 2017, by , Updated at 10:27AM, September 1, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – In an unprecedented effort, key business and fath-based leaders, Indianapolis First Lady Steph Hogsett and all Indianapolis media outlets are joining forces to give Hoosiers another important way to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Next Thursday, September 7 through Saturday, September 9 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. we’re helping to collect donations at select Kroger store locations in the metro area.

Storm victims need these important items:

  • Bottles water
  • Packaged Snacks
  • Juice (non-glass containers)
  • Baby wipes
  • Diapers

These are the only items that will be accepted at the following drop-off locations:

  • Kroger at 5350 E.  Thompson Rd, Indianapolis, 46237
  • Kroger at 799 E. 116th St, Fishers, 46037
  • Kroger at 5718 Crawfordsville Rd, Indianapolis, 46224
  • Kroger at 21 E. St. Joseph Street, Indianapolis, 46204

The supplies will be consolidated and delivered to designated relief locations in the coming weeks. You can find more info on the Hoosiers Helping Houston website.

In the meantime, here are some ways you can help storm victims now.