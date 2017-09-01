I-70 WB bridge construction at Indiana/Ohio state line to begin next Friday

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — Starting Friday, September 8, at 9 p.m., Walsh Construction Company plans to reduce Interstate 70 West bound traffic, near the Ohio state line at mile marker 155 (between U.S. 40 Exit 156 and State Road 227 Exit 153) to a single lane. They will temporarily divert that lane across the median for up to 13 days for a bridge construction project.

Two lanes of I-70 East will be shifted toward the right (south) shoulder. One lane of I-70 West will cross the median to share the eastbound side of the interstate, with opposing directions of traffic separated by temporary concrete barriers.

During that time, the existing westbound bridge will be demolished, the new bridge deck will be slid laterally into place and the pavement approaches to the bridge will be rebuilt and paved. Extended backups into Ohio are expected on I-70 West while the interstate is reduced to one lane. Motorists, especially those with local destinations, are encouraged to seek alternate routes during the 13-day period to minimize traffic and avoid congestion.

A signed alternate route will encourage traffic, especially large truck traffic including oversize loads, to bypass the road work by going north on Ohio Route 127, west on U.S. 36 and back south to I-70 on U.S. 27.

Through interstate traffic can expect longer delays and will be discouraged from exiting at the 156MM and traveling through Richmond.

Local travelers can expect heavier than normal traffic on routes such as U.S. 40 and U.S. 27 during the 13 day project, and should seek local alternate routes during this time period.