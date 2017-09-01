Indiana town euthanizes around 250 geese causing erosion, sanitary problems

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. – Officials in a southern Indiana town are taking action to solve a goose overpopulation problem that has plagued their town for years, the News and Tribune reports.

Geese have caused erosion in Clarksville from overgrazing, and they posed sanitary issues because of their excessive waste. Clean-up of goose poop has cost the town thousands of dollars, officials say.

Earlier this year, some of the geese became aggressive and began nesting near Town Hall, Redevelopment director Dylan Fisher told the News and Tribune. You may remember this viral video of an aggressive goose attacking a police detective.

“What we’re trying to do is we’re trying to reduce the overall numbers because they’re causing such a problem,” Fields said.

The town received a permit from the Indiana DNR to hire Rusty’s Animal Control out of Greenfield, Indiana to euthanize some of the geese. The three-year contract includes an annual roundup of geese between June 3 and July 3 and up to three special visits between April 1 and July 3.

This year around 200 to 250 geese were caught with funnel traps during the annual roundup. The meat from the geese was offered to several soup kitchens and shelters, but it was turned down. So the geese were euthanized with carbon dioxide or by means of cervical dislocation. Their carcasses were then incinerated.

The three-year contract will cost the town $9,810, and it includes the installation of barrier fences to keep the birds out of two storm water ponds near Town Hall.