IUPUI issues crime alert after on-campus fondling incident reported

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IUPUI issued a crime alert Thursday just hours after a reported fondling incident.

According to the university, the incident happened around 9 a.m. in the stairway of the education/social work building. A man is accused of grabbing and fondling the victim in the entry No. 4 stairway in the building located at 902 W. New York St.

The suspect is described as a thin, light-skinned African American male in his early 20s. He’s about 5’8” and has short dreadlocks with blond tips. The man has star tattoos on his upper chest and was wearing a red graphic t-shirt, blue jeans, red hat, sunglasses and earbuds.

This isn’t the first time in recent months that IUPUI has dealt with this type of case. In May, police arrested a 19-year-old man accused in a series of sexual assault cases over a period of three days. He faces seven counts after being accused of exposing himself and groping women on campus.

Anyone with information about the most recent case should call the IU Police Department – Indianapolis at (317) 274-7911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).